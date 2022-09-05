Monero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91.10 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $157.70 or 0.00795874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $91.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Monero
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,170,592 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.