Monero (XMR) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $156.55 or 0.00795138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $75.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- BeagleInu (BIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About Monero
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,170,363 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
