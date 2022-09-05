Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

