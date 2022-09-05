Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

