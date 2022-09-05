MoonBear.finance Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. MoonBear.finance has a total market cap of $80,701.05 and approximately $11,004.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
MoonBear.finance Profile
MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.
Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance
