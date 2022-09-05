MoonEdge (MOONED) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $636,561.20

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

MoonEdge Profile

MoonEdge Coin Trading

