Moonpot Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonpot has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $13,162.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
Moonpot Profile
Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonpot Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.