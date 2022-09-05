Morgan Stanley Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $343.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $343.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.57.

LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

