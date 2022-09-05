Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.58 million and $53,585.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

