Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

