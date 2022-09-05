Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,745 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

