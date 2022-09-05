Morse Asset Management Inc Has $350,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $467.19 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

