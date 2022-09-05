Morse Asset Management Inc Has $379,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

CE opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

