Morse Asset Management Inc Has $391,000 Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Doximity were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doximity Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.