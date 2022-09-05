Morse Asset Management Inc Has $660,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

