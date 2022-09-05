Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $864,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $66.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

