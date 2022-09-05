Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 167,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $81.75 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

