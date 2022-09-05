Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $875,000 Investment in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Triton International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Triton International by 1.3% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TRTN stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.95 million. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. Triton International’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

