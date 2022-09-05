Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 20.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $99.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

