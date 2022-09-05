Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 20,000 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 304,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.