Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,600 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

Insider Activity

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $90.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.