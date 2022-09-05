Morse Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

