Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,115 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $33,355,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

