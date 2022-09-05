Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 2,335 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

