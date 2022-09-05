Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $141.85 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

