Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DELL opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

