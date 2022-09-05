MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $142,873.67 and approximately $106.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,466,050 coins and its circulating supply is 55,259,805 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.