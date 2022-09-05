Mover (MOVE) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mover (MOVE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Mover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mover has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $12,511.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mover has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Mover Coin Profile

Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.

Buying and Selling Mover

