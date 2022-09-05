mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,483.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $22,483.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.00 or 1.00116777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00063881 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024902 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

