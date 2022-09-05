MVL Trading Down 5.5% This Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $124.37 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

