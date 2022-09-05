MYCE (MYCE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,480.00

MYCE (MYCE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One MYCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MYCE has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. MYCE has a market capitalization of $330,397.78 and approximately $79,480.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MYCE

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

