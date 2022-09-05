Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $216,387.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00133308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022175 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.