Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
NBRV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
