Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NBRV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.