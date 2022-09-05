Nafter (NAFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,758.00

Nafter (NAFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Nafter has a total market cap of $535,888.19 and $11,758.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00834924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.

Buying and Selling Nafter

