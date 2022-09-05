Namecoin (NMC) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $4,327.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00627772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00267969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016974 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.