Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $67.37.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.