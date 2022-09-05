National Bank Financial Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 367,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,279.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 853.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

