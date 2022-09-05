National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$100.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Shares of NA stock opened at C$87.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.02. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.