Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,357,369 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

