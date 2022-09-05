NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NCC Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.73. The company has a market capitalization of £602.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6,473.33.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

