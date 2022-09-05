nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $35.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $2,335,154 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $11,241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in nCino by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.