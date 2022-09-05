nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $35.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.
nCino Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of NCNO opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $2,335,154 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of nCino
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $11,241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in nCino by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
