NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,001 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

