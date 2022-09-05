NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

VKQ opened at $10.06 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.