NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 392,872 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $771.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

