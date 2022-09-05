NCM Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. abrdn plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,496,000 after acquiring an additional 58,416 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,015,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

