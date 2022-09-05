NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $261.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

