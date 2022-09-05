NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 758,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,162,211.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,799,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

