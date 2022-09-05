NCM Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

