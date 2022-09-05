Neblio Hits 1-Day Volume of $475,399.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $475,399.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,446,937 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

