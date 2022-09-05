Needham & Company LLC Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $25.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

